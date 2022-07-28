The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Donovan Daniels, 23, of Webster Groves, with several counts of domestic assault, along with felony animal abuse by torture.
According to a Webster Groves Police Department investigation, Daniels on July 6 pushed his girlfriend to the floor, struck her in the face, strangled her with both hands, mocked the noises she made during the strangulation, uppercut her in the face, then told her to leave. The victim captured the incident on video.
Previously, on May 10, Daniels abused his puppy pit bull mix by strangling, punching and slamming the dog onto the ground. Police report there are six videos of Daniels torturing the dog. All of this happened at Daniels’ home in Webster Groves.
The dog was taken into custody and is being cared for by St. Louis County Animal Care and Control.
The court set a cash-only bond for Daniels at $75,000.
“I am grateful to the victim of this domestic assault for not only videotaping these violent incidents, but also coming forward to seek justice for both herself and this puppy,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
“We take very seriously violence toward domestic partners and animals,” he added.