The Webster Groves City Council on Jan. 5 recognized Webster Groves Police Lt. Jonathan Williams, who will be leaving the department after 20 years to become the new police chief of Crestwood.
Williams will retire on Jan. 8. He has served the department as a patrol officer, detective with the St. Louis County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, sergeant supervising a patrol squad and lieutenant commanding a patrol platoon.
“Jonathan was Officer of the Year in 2002 and received letters of appreciation, recognition and commendations throughout his 20 years of service,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. “He met the daily duties and challenges of his job with integrity, diligence, professionalism and care, and earned the admiration and respect of his colleagues and friends.”
Welch has proclaimed Friday, Jan. 8, as “Jonathan Williams Day” in the city of Webster Groves.
“We’ll definitely miss Jonathan a lot. He has been a great asset to the city and it’s really good that he’s moving to the next level as chief of Crestwood, where we’re sure he will do a good job,” Welch said.
Williams said he will miss Webster Groves.
“I’ll always be grateful to the city and Chief Curtis, who gave a 22-year-old a chance,” he said. “I’ll miss so many wonderful people here and serving the community.”