Recently, Webster Groves city leaders terminated the union’s contract with the fire department and reduced staffing. As a career fire captain and paramedic, you might be interested in knowing my story,
Initially, health care professionals worked without a COVID-19 vaccine. On Oct. 1, 2021, the city council’s mandate began for employees of Webster Groves, one of the few cities or fire districts in Missouri to mandate both the vaccine and subsequent boosters. Your council exempted themselves — “rules for thee but not for me.” Many city employees either quit or retired instead of complying. I reluctantly complied to this rushed, experimental vaccine to keep my job. Marketed as “stopping the spread,” it didn’t work, as I got COVID within three months.
I requested a religious exemption from the booster because it was my sincerely held belief that post-COVID, the natural immunity God had designed for my body was better than an artificial booster. Neither the city council or city manager discussed my religious objections with me. No accommodations were offered, as the city couldn’t protect the public from unboosted personnel. Ironically, boosted coworkers were testing positive for COVID repeatedly.
I was terminated on Feb. 1, 2022. The mandate was removed in August 2022, well past the CDC recommended subsequent boosters, but to my knowledge, no one else was fired.
I am not writing this letter to persuade you for or against vaccine mandates, but only to inform you of what I believe was a wrongful termination. This pandemic was not easy, and I pray that we learn to make a better community regardless of our different beliefs. Whether you agree or disagree with my religious beliefs, decisions by me or by Webster Groves, I encourage you to communicate your views and values with your city leaders.
I have been proud to serve you over 21 years, and I wish you well.
Walter Williams - Former Webster Groves Firefighter/Paramedic