John Youngblood, a representative of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, said the Webster Groves Fire Department’s only four grievances against the city have all been filed since City Manager Marie Peoples was hired in January 2021.
He claims department morale is low, and that finding qualified applicants for the fire department has been a challenge.
“Since her hiring, the Webster Groves fire department has lost roughly 33% of its fire department employees through early retirement and resignations,” Youngblood said.
He added that since Christmas, the department has lost a total of 24 years of experience through resignations — including shop steward Michael Peters, who had been with the department since 2006 and was named “Firefighter of The Year in 2017,” and Daniel Chudy, who joined the department in May 2015.
“At the same time, the city is receiving hardly any qualified applicants. Basically, the word has gotten out about the grievances and issues with the city administration and no one wants to apply with the department,” Youngblood added. “It’s unfortunate because we’ve tried to work with the city and I’ve talked with Dr. Peoples on multiple occasions.”
Peoples said that many cities are facing turnover and hiring challenges related to lingering impacts of the pandemic and the “Great Resignation,” but that there have not been difficulties in attracting candidates to the Webster Groves Fire Department.
“At this time, the fire department has only one vacancy,” she said on Tuesday, Jan. 31. “In addition to being an employer of choice, the Webster Groves Fire Department staffing is more diverse than it has been in previous years.”
Peoples said that while cost-saving measures have been put in place to reduce the overall general fund expenditures by $1 million, the fire department is the only department to significantly increase its budget during this time period.
“The city has approved fire department purchases for new personal protective equipment, a new ladder truck, a new rescue boat and the training budget has tripled,” Peoples continued. “These investments have been needed, but it is important to remember that the city has several other departments that it is fiscally responsible for as well.”