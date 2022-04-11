Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples appears to have elevated the level of drama by using the following descriptions in her recent statement on the city’s website: “Unscrupulous cowards,” “anonymous snipers,” “agents of darkness.” Really? Does this sound like a seasoned, experienced city manager?
I would think that the city manager would want to hire qualified people for all the positions and be open to transparency about hiring practices since this is one indicator of how well she performs her duties.
Maybe it’s time for more than one person to be involved in hiring employees. At the very least, it should have been discussed with the mayor or council members since there has been a loss of several employees over the past year, especially in the city’s finance department. But apparently that was not a concern of hers. Yes, I know that the mayor and city council do not hire city employees, but they are impacted by the city manager’s decisions and the outcome. Just look at where we are now with this problem.
If Prop W passes, the people on the Charter Commission may be able to address these very issues by asking questions, getting answers and making recommendations about these very issues since the employees and citizens were not.
People in Webster are sophisticated, educated and can smell a problem from far away. They ask questions and if they don’t feel like they get good, honest answers, they start to wonder and doubt sets in. The city manager’s statement will probably bring more people to council meetings to the watch mayor, council members and city manager interactions and procedures. If the city manager thinks the people in the city are going to forget about this and go away quietly, that’s not going to happen.
Janet Noble
Webster Groves