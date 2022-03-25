Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples on Tuesday released a scathing written response to an anonymous email that takes aim at Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance and Administration Eric Peterson.
The email from “WebsterCitizen411” contained an anonymous cover page with a link to the results of an investigation into Peterson’s background allegedly conducted by St. Louis-based private firms Stonewall Investigative Group and WFK Investigations. It is not known who is behind the email or who paid for the investigations.
The report details two prior criminal charges against Peterson from more than 20 years ago, as well as several thousand dollars he allegedly owes in outstanding judgments. Peterson has spoken publicly about certain aspects of his past, including a DWI charge from two decades ago.
In her statement posted on the city’s website, Peoples referred to the person, or persons, behind the investigation as “unscrupulous cowards.”
“The agent, or agents, behind this cowardly and inaccurate email have resorted to personal attacks upon staff within city hall in order to further their political interests,” Peoples stated.
“The claims, like previous attempts to attack council, are intended to draw city staff into the election conversation,” Peoples continued. “They claim that the city manager was negligent in hiring the assistant city manager, Eric Peterson. Therefore, the city council was negligent in hiring the city manager.”
Drawn from the private investigators’ findings, the email concludes, among other items, that Peterson does not hold a college degree and lacks the accounting and financial training and experience needed to fulfill his role in overseeing the city’s finances.
The anonymous statement also claims that Peterson cannot be bonded or write checks for the city because of his criminal background and credit history.
Peoples fired back, stating that the “agents of darkness” hiding behind anonymity have made several false claims, and that Peterson has the skills, aptitude and credentials for the positions to which he was appointed.
“The anonymous snipers who have questioned the qualifications of Mr. Peterson have clearly never attended a city council meeting where he has demonstrated, time and again, the depth of his knowledge and abilities on matters involving budgets, fiscal policy, and accounting principles,” Peoples said.
Peoples stated that Peterson is fully bonded, as required by the city charter, and does not write checks because those duties belong to the finance manager.
“Based on my personal knowledge of his work ethic, work experience, knowledge and ability, it was, and is still, clear to me that Mr. Peterson is more than qualified for the positions he fills,” according to Peoples’ statement.
Questions Remain
Questions concerning Peterson’s qualifications have surfaced before. Prior to working in Webster Groves, Peterson and Peoples were colleagues at their government jobs in Coconino County in Arizona.
Peterson initially applied for the city’s newly-created public relations position, but Peoples then appointed him as the assistant city manager just weeks after the March 31, 2021, resignation of Joan Jadali, longtime assistant city manager and director of finance and administration.
Peterson’s past job descriptions were primarily in the role of public affairs. He served as a governmental affairs liaison for the Milwaukee County executive in Wisconsin, and as a chief of staff in the Wisconsin State Senate. Prior to coming to Webster Groves, he worked as the director of public affairs for Coconino County, Arizona.
While Peoples has always contended that Peterson meets the requirements for the director of finance and administration under the city’s charter, he does not meet the standards that have previously been required of those holding the position.
When the city was looking for a new director of finance and administration in 2017, the job description called for a degree from an accredited college or university in finance, accounting, economics, business or public administration. The post also stated that a master’s degree in one of those fields is preferred. A minimum of five years of experience in a full-service local government finance department was also required in the job description.
“A job description is meant to be a guide of the various skills and abilities needed for a candidate to effectively manage a job,” Peoples told the Times on Wednesday. “It is not a recipe list in which every item needs to be included in order to produce a successful outcome.”
Peoples added that Peterson’s position is “critical” to her success as city manager.
“Hiring someone incapable or unqualified for this position would make my position infinitely more difficult or impossible to perform,” she said.
In an interview on Radio63119 that aired last month, Peterson stated he had completed a year and a half of college coursework.
“I never finished school ... I developed a bad drinking problem,” Peterson said during the interview. “I went through some real rough times. I had my share of drunk driving tickets. I was 22 years old. On Jan. 13, 2002, I pulled the trigger, so to speak, when my family and friends told me, ‘Eric, you need to stop drinking.’ I joined AA and I’ve been sober now for over 20 years.”
Peterson’s admission matches with the report by private investigators that outlines a DWI arrest from June 2000.
The investigation also alleges a felony theft charge from February 2002 in Wisconsin that was pleaded down to a misdemeanor with a confession from Peterson. The investigation additionally alleges that Peterson has more than $16,000 of outstanding judgments against him.
When asked about the charges at the time of Peterson’s hiring, Peoples told the Times she could not discuss the matter and that personnel issues regarding hiring are closed records.
When asked about the allegations in the investigation by the private firms, she reiterated what was in her statement on Tuesday.
“As to Mr. Peterson’s history, his personal history was known and fully disclosed,” she said. “His personal life experiences, including contacts with law enforcement more than 20 years ago, were self-reported by Mr. Peterson.”
Peoples also stated that a full multi-state background check and an interview of references was conducted by the city attorney.
“That review found that Mr. Peterson was capable of performing duties required, was demonstrably trustworthy and met the charter requirements,” Peoples said.
But former Human Resources Director Dawn Cole said that, to her knowledge, no regularly performed background check by the city of Webster Groves was done before or after Peterson’s hire. Like Jadali, Cole resigned her position on March 31, 2021.
“If a background check of any other kind was done, it was not completed in the regular course and process of the city of Webster Groves Human Resources Department, and as had been done by the city’s HR department for all other city employees,” said Cole, who is currently running for a seat on the city council.
Peoples concluded her statement by again questioning the timing and motivation of the email, stating that “the purpose behind the claims is purely political.”
Peoples said she has remained silent about malicious behavior directed toward her since becoming city manager in January 2021, but that she would not stand by in silence over this latest round of attacks on Peterson.
“Upon my start with the city a year ago ... I fully anticipated challenges. I did not anticipate a climate in the community and the workplace that has been unreceptive to evolution or change, and has at times been embedded with racism and sexism,” she said. “The messengers of suspicion and fear will not deter me or staff. The excellent work being done will continue.”