I have lived in Webster Groves since 1951. I graduated from Webster Groves High School, as did both of my daughters. I love living in Webster, but in recent times things seem to be going in the wrong direction. It was stated in the W-K Times recently that several Webster Groves employees were dismissed because of lack of funds. It is also known that some people who have worked for Webster Groves in the past have left for unclear reasons. Our city continues to deficit spend, thus our city is running out of money.
It seems to me that our city council continues to make decisions based on their own self interests. In the last election, I voted to bring in new people with motivation to make changes in how things are being done at city hall. Unfortunately, when the election was over, the same situation remained. The people in power continue to think that Webster can continue to be the “Mayberry of the Midwest.” Times have changed. It takes more revenue than ever to maintain and run a city properly.
The Douglass Hill project decision should never have been placed in the hands of the city council. The people on the council thought that the buildings might be too tall. They also thought that the project might increase traffic congestion, etc. What was overlooked was the project would have improved an undeveloped area of Webster, as well as resulted in much needed tax revenues immediately, and in the future. Hopefully, the people we have over in city hall will wake up before it is too late. Our neighboring cities have left us far behind.
Gary J. Gray
Webster Groves