A public hearing was held at the Webster Groves City Council meeting on July 5 to review an application by Different Dynamics for a conditional use permit to allow an educational facility within an existing second-floor classroom of the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, located at 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
The applicant plans to hold small group musical programs for adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities. The hours of operation requested are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The application was unanimously recommended by the plan commission and is pending council approval.