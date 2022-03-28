On Tuesday, March 15, the Kirkwood School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Westchester Elementary School to celebrate the completion of a new two-classroom addition made possible by Prop R funding. Pictured left to right: Andrea Beckerle, Westchester art teacher; Stefanie Limpert, Westchester assistant principal; Mark Boyko, board of education director; Jean Marie Andrews, board of education president; Daphne Engert, first grader; Jordan Leffler, kindergartener; Stella Berry, second grader; Angie Bernardi, board of education director; David Ulrich, superintendent; Bo Ricker, Westchester principal; Alwin Yu, third grader; Jackson Porter, fourth grader; Jill Romano, fifth grader; and Erik Hansen, Westchester vocal music teacher. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District