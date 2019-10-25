Westchester Elementary in the Kirkwood School District is one of only eight St. Louis area schools — and among 362 schools in the country – to earn a 2019 National Blue Ribbon Award.
The announcement came from U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Sept. 26. This is the second time Westchester Elementary has received the prestigious recognition, making it one of only 13 schools in Missouri to be awarded the National Blue Ribbon twice. It received it for the first time in 2007. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives.
There will be a national ceremony to honor Blue Ribbon Schools in Washington, D.C., in November.