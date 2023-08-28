The Ozarks might sometimes seem like a world away, but accessing it is just a few hours drive from the Webster-Kirkwood area. One face of the Ozarks is West Plains, Missouri. Located just north of the Arkansas line, the town has long been known as the Heart of the Ozarks.
Dining and coffee shop options, two breweries, and live music venues featuring regional and national artists are part of an ever-growing arts and entertainment scene. The town’s mural collection includes three large works by internationally known Nigerian artist Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14, the Courthouse Square Historic District will be the site of the 2023 Downtown Fall Block Party. Fall festivities, music, food, and local vendors will be part of the fun, which coincides with a partial view of an annular solar eclipse. The maximum coverage of the sun (60% for West Plains) will occur just before noon, but partial viewing can be done for three hours using ISO-approved, eclipse-viewing glasses.
The annular eclipse provides a preview of a much larger astronomical event happening April 8, 2024. On this date, the sun will be totally eclipsed by the moon with the opportunity to experience the darkness of totality for over three minutes in West Plains.
The town will host a four-day Party in the Path, April 5-8, 2024, including a Friday evening concert, a 5K run on Saturday, plus vendors, food trucks and arts activities, concluding with a “neon parade,” stock car races and fireworks. Sunday will start with a dice run to the area’s historic mills and end with a balloon glow at Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds. Monday is the eclipse at 1:54 p.m.
Keep up with the festival and learn about additional activities as they’re finalized by liking and following “Eclipse West Plains” on Facebook.
Learn more about the area at explorewestplains.com.