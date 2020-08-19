Chattanooga, Tennessee-based ownership group CBL Properties announced Wednesday, Aug. 19 that the company will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 1, 2020.
According to an Aug. 19 press release, CBL Properties — which owns West County Center, South County Center, Mid-Rivers Mall and two other Missouri properties — is planning the move as part of a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with a group "representing a majority of (its) bondholders that will allow (CBL) to significantly strengthen (its) balance sheet and organization."
According to the press release, the RSA will eliminate $900 million of debt and $600 million in other obligations, among other financial benefits, resulting in "a significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt, extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity while minimizing operational disruptions."
“Reaching this agreement with our noteholders is a major milestone for CBL,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, CEO of CBL. “The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward.
“We also appreciate the confidence in the CBL organization and leadership team shown by the noteholders as we’ve worked collaboratively to find a solution that benefits all company stakeholders. Our goal is for this process to proceed as smoothly and as quickly as possible with no disruption to CBL’s operations. Once the process is complete, we will emerge as a stronger and more stable company, with an enhanced ability to execute on our key strategies of diversifying our sources of revenue and transforming our properties from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers. As a result, we will be better positioned to grow our business over the near and long term.”
According to Lebovitz, guests will not notice any changes in the operations in any of CBL's properties, save for any local health guidelines. No properties are for sale and management will remain the same.
For more information, a consolidated FAQ page and other updates, visit https://www.cblproperties.com/restructuring.