While many malls were struggling prior to the pandemic, COVID-19 may shut down some of them for good.
West County Center and South County Center, which are both owned by Tennessee-based real estate firm CBL & Associates Properties, may be in jeopardy. The company, which owns dozens of enclosed malls across the country, recently said the coronavirus and less-than-stable credit markets have created doubt about its ability to continue operating.
CBL & Associates Properties skipped a nearly $12 million debt payment in the beginning of June and doesn't expect to be able to maintain loan compliances with reduced income coming in from the tenants in its malls, which have been shut down for a majority of the past two months or more due to the pandemic.