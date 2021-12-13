The recent major subdivision petition by a developer to create a cut- through roadway from the Sugar Creek Ranch Historic District to their West Adams property, simply for cost reasons, is absurd.
This is a request to divert traffic off West Adams (a St. Louis County-maintained major street) and onto Couch, Lark and Horseshoe (Kirkwood-maintained minor streets).
Couch was recently identified by Kirkwood Proposition 1 with a poor pavement condition score. In addition, this section of Couch has a sidewalk on only one side that switches between the east and west sides of the street at a heavily used crosswalk that borders Kirkwood Park. This crosswalk is already dangerous due to speeding traffic and limited views in both directions. Drivers and pedestrians have less than five seconds to react to avoid a collision.
This diverted traffic will then travel into a quiet, no-outlet neighborhood with no sidewalks, multiple school bus stops, and significant pedestrian and cyclist use.
Each trip to and from this new development will incur up to two additional vehicle miles traveled, possibly more if a driver circles Horseshoe looking for a West Adams address.
This petition conflicts with Kirkwood’s zoning and subdivision code to “ensure efficient and safe traffic and pedestrian circulation; manage congestion on the streets; and improve public safety.” Furthermore, its approval would mean that Kirkwood taxpayers will bear the cost to repair the additional wear and tear of these streets — all to save this developer money.
The code states that “it is not intended that a variance be granted merely to remove inconveniences or financial burdens.” This petition should be denied. This West Adams development should have a West Adams driveway.
Theresa Wolf
Kirkwood