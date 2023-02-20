Dr. Sharon Whalen has been serving the Webster Groves community since 2013. Her first practice was Lockwood Chiropractic, later acquired by the Ozzie Smith Center in 2020. After two years with Ozzie Smith, Dr. Whalen has now reopened her private practice so she can focus on serving patients with holistic chiropractic care, acupuncture and functional medicine in a private and peaceful environment.
“A holistic chiropractic care treatment approach means to provide support that considers the whole person,” said Dr. Whalen. “I focus on each individual and my practice includes focused consultations and healing therapies that support the goals and needs of the whole person.”
In March, Dr. Whalen will bring spinal decompression to the Webster Groves area. Spinal decompression is the only effective, non-surgical treatment for acute and chronic pain conditions of the lumbar and cervical spine.
“I love serving patients so they can achieve their best health in every stage of life,” said Dr. Whalen.
The practice also hosts yoga classes led by MaryBeth Peasall of PeaceAll Yoga. She offers private, semi-private and small group yoga sessions as well as Reiki sessions.
Learn more about the practice or book a yoga session online at www.wellnesswithdrsharon.com.
41 S. Old Orchard Ave. Suite B
Webster Groves • 314-262-4858
www.wellnesswithdrsharon.com