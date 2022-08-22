Advancing age doesn’t have to mean being less active.
In fact, many Residents at The Gatesworth are more active than ever.
The Gatesworth lifestyle is customized exclusively for seniors and provides exceptional resources to nurture and enrich the lives and well-being of Residents every day. Since opening in 1988, the vision for this senior living community has been to create a warm, comfortable, welcoming and vibrant environment for Residents.
“The Gatesworth provides you with everything you need to live an active and engaged life,” says Executive Director Carrie Montrey. “As a Resident, you have access to programs and world-class amenities for nurturing and enriching your body, mind and well-being.”
“Our Residents enjoy peace of mind and carefree living,” Montrey notes. “It’s all part of the extraordinary service we’re known for. At The Gatesworth, it’s not just about living well. It’s about being well.”
Studies show that regular physical, social and intellectual activity helps people stay healthier and feel younger as they age. Countless older adults who remain relevant and vital demonstrate that truth.
“There’s always something going on here,” says Montrey. “The people who live here are engaged and involved.”
The benefits of exercise for physical and emotional health for older adults cannot be overstated. Better mood, better immune system, better balance — and, of course, stronger bones and muscles — are just a few advantages of staying physically active.
Knowing all this, it’s not surprising that Residents of senior living communities like The Gatesworth are more likely than their stay-at-home counterparts to be happy with their daily lives, spend more time connecting and engaging with people, spend less time watching television and say that their health is better today than it was two years ago.
“We want our community to inspire a vibrant, active lifestyle,” says Montrey. “If you walk our grounds and buildings, that’s exactly what you’ll see.”
In addition to their activities in the greater community, people who choose to live at The Gatesworth can walk garden paths or tend flowers in the greenhouse. They can practice golf on the putting green, play billiards, paint a landscape, roll out a yoga mat or hit the weight room – all within a short walk from their doorstep.
Amenities include a heated, indoor saltwater pool and a spa. Instructors and personal trainers lead fitness classes such as tai chi and water exercise, and they can also create individual fitness plans. Residents may choose from three on-site restaurants to meet their casual and fine-dining needs.
A lecture-and-discussion series features renowned experts from a wide range of fields, including history, politics, science, journalism, literature, foreign language and the arts. Attendees can prepare to expand their minds as they gain knowledge and an enhanced appreciation of topics relevant to them.
For music lovers, members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and other musical organizations regularly perform at The Gatesworth.
“It’s all part of the exceptional service and experiences we’re known for,” Montrey says. “Residents can engage in as much or as little as they want. The choice is always theirs.”
As a community designed to offer older adults exceptional living, The Gatesworth ensures that physical and intellectual programs and events are woven into the fabric of daily life. After all, it’s easy to stay active in the right environment. And, should health care needs ever change, Residents have the added security of on-site continuing care options.
To learn more about The Gatesworth, please call 314-993-0111 and ask to speak to a leasing counselor or visit TheGatesworth.com.
314-993-0111 | TheGatesworth.com