There are many positive things to say about Kirkwood’s proposed Transportation Development District!
First, there is only one other city-wide TDD in the metropolitan area. Why? Under Missouri law, a city-wide TDD requires two separate, governmental entities agreeing to partner and manage TDD funds for transportation-related projects. Kirkwood is uniquely positioned to form a city-wide TDD because the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District is a distinct governmental entity that may partner with the city of Kirkwood. The SBD is a strong advocate for our shops and restaurants and can ensure that TDD funds will be available to maintain pedestrian-friendly streets and sidewalks, and safe, reliable parking lots.
Second, the TDD will significantly help cover many projects that are not fully funded by federal and state grants. In the past eight years, Kirkwood street projects were allotted $17 million in federal and state grant funding and yet, the city of Kirkwood’s obligation to pay for those street projects was an additional $9 million. In addition, because federal grant money is limited for streets used for surface transportation, streets connected to a bridge, or highly congested areas, only 10% of Kirkwood’s streets are covered. The TDD addresses all the roads, as well as repair and maintenance of bridges, interchanges, intersections, signing, signalization, bus stops, etc.
Third, in 2019, approximately 3.3 million customers patronized Kirkwood stores and restaurants. Millions of people are choosing to shop and dine in Kirkwood, and the fact is that most of these shoppers and diners are not from Kirkwood. The patronage of all of the non-Kirkwoodians who come to our city provides a significant source of funding for Kirkwood’s TDD.
Lastly, safe, clean, well-maintained streets will certainly increase Kirkwood property values. This is just another natural and positive effect of having a TDD. Let’s Vote yes on Nov. 2!
Laurie Shea
Kirkwood