Fifty years ago, my husband and I bought an old house in Kirkwood for $22,000. It had nine derelict cars in the yard and no furnace, but we were young and had lots of energy. In the summers, our two boys organized wild games of whiffle ball in the yard, using an old mulberry tree as first base. Our 25 years there were filled with good times.
Recently, this house went on the market for $900,000. The updated kitchen is now three times the size of the one I used, and a three-car garage sits where the mulberry tree had been. What young family, seeking good schools and an unassuming neighborhood, could afford this house now?
My husband and I now live in Webster, in a modest house in the A4 zone. We love it here, surrounded as we are by tiny houses, huge houses and lots of houses in between. We see young kids learning to ride bikes. We see elderly couples out walking their dogs. We see mixed-race couples and teenagers with purple hair.
We like this diversity. It’s one reason we chose not to live in Ladue. But we worry as we see small houses being torn down and replaced with McMansions. We worry, too, about the additions and upgrades to existing homes, like three-car garages where mulberry trees used to be, that raise the price of these homes beyond the reach of many. We want Webster to continue to be a community that embraces all kinds of families.
We’ll be voting “No” on Prop 1 on Aug. 3 because we welcome the carefully-constructed amendments to the existing codes that would bring more affordable housing options to our community, while at the same time protecting the special character of our neighborhoods.
Ann Ruger
Webster Groves