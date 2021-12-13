A new cat café in Kirkwood is the purrrfect place to meet furry friends this holiday season.
Many friendly, adoptable cats await at Whisker Station, which opened last month at 212 N. Kirkwood Road. There, visitors can meet potential new pets or simply enjoy the company of cats, which are supplied through a partnership with Heartland Humane Society of Missouri.
“A cat café is a place where you can come play and sit around with adoptable cats,” said owner Sara McGinnis. “If you’re looking for one to adopt, it’s a great way to see their personality because they’re really comfortable here. For people that aren’t in the market but just love cats, they have somewhere they can go every once in a while and get their kitty fix.”
McGinnis has visited numerous cat cafés in St. Louis and other towns, but she hadn’t thought about operating one until two and a half years ago when her husband asked her if she would ever consider it.
“I’ve loved cats intensely my whole life, I’ve fostered cats for seven years, and I’ve volunteered and worked in the animal industry for 20 years,” said McGinnis. “At that time, I thought it was something I volunteered for. I didn’t want it to be my job, but then I started thinking. The more I thought about it, the more I realized I couldn’t go back to the daily grind.”
McGinnis decided to bring the cat café concept to Kirkwood, and quickly reached out within her network of animal shelters to find a partner in Heartland Humane Society. She also found the perfect site at 212 N. Kirkwood Road, formerly occupied by travel agency Gwin’s Travel, later rebranded Acendas Travel.
With the help of family members — including her niece, Samantha McGinnis, who now serves as marketing and event operations manager — Whisker Station was ready to open in early November 2021.
“We’re a family that loves cats and we wanted to bring that love to Kirkwood,” said Samantha McGinnis.
While the venue was originally open for walk-ins only, Whisker Station now offers a reservation system online to avoid crowding. Walk-ins will still be accepted if slots are open.
For $12 per hour, visitors can expect to meet around 12 to 14 adoptable cats in a room full of cat toys, comfy chairs and sofas, and even a piano for the meowsically-inclined. Keurig beverages, bottled drinks and pre-packaged snacks are also available for purchase. Visitors can enjoy them outside the cat room, or bring their treats inside to dine kitty-side — just be on the lookout for hungry cats who might try to steal a pawful!
Should visitors fall in love with a particular cat, they can apply for adoption through Heartland Humane Society. Since opening, Whisker Station has already celebrated several adoptions.
“We always try to ask people as they come in if they’re interested in adoption or just here for fun,” said Sara McGinnis. “If you want to adopt a cat, you apply through Heartland. The cat’s foster parents see the app and review it and approve people. Once they approve, they let me know. Foster parents can meet with adopters or we can do it here.”
Whisker Station is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The café is closed on Monday. To learn more, make reservations or see adoptable cats, visit whiskerstation.com.