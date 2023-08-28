The perfect escape from urban life, Unforgettable Forgottonia is a region nestled comfortably in the rustic surroundings of West-Central Illinois’ Lamoine River Valley. Ensconced at the very center of McDonough County, serv-ing as the county seat is the city of Macomb featuring a Historic Downtown Square and the home to two institutes of higher learning: Spoon River College and Western Illinois University.
Macomb also serves as Unforgettable Forgottonia’s regional hub. Here, find state parks, novel retail, outdoor adventuring, exciting recreation, awesome amusements and uncommon historic landmarks, all of which lends further credence to Macomb having earned the distinctions of Most Affordable Small Towns in the U.S. (BestLifeOnline.com) and the #4 slot on the list of Top 10 Most Affordable Small Towns Where You Actually Want To Live (Realtor.com).
Unforgettable Forgottonia is federally designated as an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and features a 10-site Looking For Lincoln Tour, which includes a 16-foot tall topiary bust of the 16th President displaying a beard of flowering plants.
In recognition of one of Macomb’s favorite sons, a 75-foot showpiece honors Civil Rights leader and pioneer Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian as part of the city’s growing collection of artist commissioned murals. Rock & Roll progenitor “Big” Al Sears and famed bacteriologist Dr. Ruth Tunnicliff both called Macomb home.
Macomb’s historic Courthouse Square on May 9 will witness the dedication of the World’s Largest Monopoly Game, including the unveiling of giant game pieces, in recognition of Lizzie Magie, the game’s inventor who was born in Macomb on that date in 1866.
Unforgettable Forgottonia also offers visitors numerous fall attractions including Little Creek Alpaca Farm, the annual hot air Balloon Rally, Prairie Land Conservatory’s Native Bird Sanctuary, the 52nd Gazebo Art Festival, breathtaking autumnal foliage at Argyle Lake State Park & Spring Lake Park. Smiley’s Orchard & Pumpkin Patch features their famous fainting goats and the Lakeview Nature Center boasts the nation’s largest seven circuit Prairie Labyrinth.
Just a trouble-free Amtrak train ride or an easy scenic drive from St. Louis, visitors will arrive in Forgottonia to find a vibrant mix of unique shopping, arts and entertainment, events and attractions, sports and leisure, and a microbrewery.
Indulging in one of the celebrated regional delicacies is a must. If it’s difficult choosing between a mouth-watering, smothered open-faced “Horseshoe,” or a crisp and juicy pork tenderloin sandwich, the answer is: definitely try both.
All of this is neatly wrapped in a simple small-town charm set against a backdrop of rural splendor and panoramic beauty. For a family trip, planning an event, or just looking for a perfect weekend getaway, Forgottonia is the place to explore, experience and enjoy. Discover more at VisitForgottonia.com.