CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of CBD Kratom at 12306 Manchester Road in Des Peres. CBD Kratom opened its first store in 2016 and is now the largest privately-owned CBD and Kratom retailer in the United States. Learn more at www.shopcbdkratom.com.
Blooms In Yellow
The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce and Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold recently celebrated the opening of Blooms in Yellow, 52 W. Lockwood Ave. The store, now owned by Kelly Smith, was formerly Kenary Florist.
Petbar Boutique
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Petbar Boutique, located at 12300 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Petbar Boutique offers full service grooming, as well as membership baths. For more information, visit petbarinc.com/locations/des-peres.
Greenleaf Theracare
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Greenleaf Theracare, 10199 Woodfield. Founder Kathryn Schormann and her experienced, dedicated staff of certified counselors, through individual and group therapy, provide a holistic approach to wellness, provide a safe place for clients to discover their inner strength and guide them through their personal journeys with compassion and acceptance. For more information, visit greenleafstl.com or call 314-736-1032.
The Aviary Recovery Center
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of The Aviary Recovery Center, 333 S. Kirkwood Road. The Aviary also has an outpatient center in Fenton. It is privately owned, and operated and licensed through the Missouri Department of Mental Health, treating addiction to opiates, benzodiazepines, prescription drugs and several other drugs. For more information, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.