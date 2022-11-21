The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Cadence Bank, 9994 Manchester Road. Cutting the ribbon is President Norm Toon. Holding the ribbon is Shari Tucci, branch manager. Cadence Bank has over 400 locations. The new location on Manchester is the first in the St. Louis metro area.
JPMorgan Chase recently opened its first retail branch in Webster Groves at 75 Lockwood Ave. The business includes a digital access bar, smart ATMs and free WiFi.
The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Fastsigns of Brentwood-Webster Groves at 3150 S. Brentwood Blvd. Cutting the ribbon is Jeff Collier, and holding the ribbon is Kenny Koenigsfeld.
The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Aviary Coworking at 7501 Murdoch Ave. Cutting the ribbon is Cora Willard, along with Mat Wilken and Renee Werner.