Thank you for your feature on Alan Hunter, original MTV VJ, now living in Webster Groves (WKT, Aug. 19). As a Gen Xer, I spent my share of time watching MTV in the 80s — everything from the hourly rocket launch video to the world premiere of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Great times.
Fast forward to March 2020. The pandemic was spreading across the country. People were staying at home and no one really knew what to expect next. I tuned into SiriusXM’s 80s-on-8 for some comfort music. Alan Hunter spoke soothing words, telling us not to worry and that we’d all get through this together. In such uncertain times, Alan and his 80s music were just what we needed.
Welcome, Alan, to St. Louis.
Jason Hunt
Kirkwood