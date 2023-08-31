The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Salthouse Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, 11941 Manchester Road. Salthouse Smiles delivers dental care to young patients. Salthouse Smiles has created facilities that increase access to dental care for children and deliver proper education to families to better prevent and treat oral health diseases. The business is currently accepting patients of all ages. For more information, call 314-501-8300 or visitsalthousesmiles.com.