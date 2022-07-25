The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Orthopedic Associates,1050 Old Des Peres Road. Orthopedic Associates has been one of St. Louis’s leaders in advanced orthopedic care since 1958.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 2:51 pm
