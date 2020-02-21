After Jessica Bueler read an article in 2016 about teenage Syrian refugees being beaten in St. Louis, her heart was stirred to help vulnerable refugees who come to our country to escape war and violence.
By November of the same year, the Kirkwood native founded Welcome Neighbor St. Louis, a non-profit to help refugees who are placed in area communities with a support system during such a tumultuous time. In August of 2019, Welcome Neighbor signed the lease at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Tower Grove and setup its first classroom and community center. The center allowed the non-profit to host U.S. citizenship classes, English as a second language and Family Partner orientations, holiday events, birthday parties and more.
Welcome Neighbor recently joined Winter Outreach — a network of volunteers who find homeless in the city on cold nights and bring them in off the streets.
“This venture will turn our refugee and immigrant classroom space into an emergency warming center for the homeless on Saturday nights,” Bueler said. “Then our refugee women will prepare dinner and breakfast for our unhoused friends.”
The idea for the refugees to feed and help the homeless was brought forward by a refugee. In December 2018, a Syrian refugee woman, Mawda Altayan, began bringing food to the homeless on Sundays through the Welcome Neighbor partnership with Street Kitchen Community Outreach. Each week, she made meals that would be distributed to those living on the streets of St. Louis.
That first action of feeding the homeless inspired some of the other refugee women in the group to do the same. Another Syrian refugee woman, Nada Baker, holds the “record” for most meals made for the homeless. She served 50 meals, 14 different times on Sunday mornings throughout 2019.
“I have five children. The elder one is living in Syria and the younger in Germany. I have not seen them for eight and a half years. I live in America with my three children. When I heard from Jessica about feeding the homeless, I was very happy to be a partner of this plan,” Baker said. “I make food for homeless because I know what hunger means. All the people here in America are brothers and sisters and I would like to stand and help my American family. I think by doing that, God will protect my children who are far away from me. I do not feel lonely here in America because I am surrounded with helpful friends. My thanks to Jessica who gave us love, kindness and sympathy.”
Jessica sent a message to refugee women asking who would be available to cook dinners for the homeless for the first warming center night. Sixteen women responded “Yes!”
“I was so overwhelmed with that showing of unconditional love from our group of ladies and thanked them all very much from the bottom of my heart,” Bueler said.
Now, there is a year-long schedule for refugee women who have volunteered to cook for the homeless. The idea grew into a non-profit partnership with St. Louis Teens Aid Refugees Today (START). START now delivers the refugee-prepared meals every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., and have done so for the past 14 months. They have served 1,900 meals through their partnership with START and Street Kitchen Community Outreach.
When Bueler started the refugee organization, there were many families from the Middle East — especially Syria, coming to St. Louis and setting down roots. The Trump administration set the refugee ceiling at 45,000 for 2018 and then only 30,000 refugees resettled during the fiscal year 2019, which was the lowest level since the refugee resettlement program was created in 1980.
For 2020, the government set a record low resettlement ceiling of 18,000, but with the current administration now allowing state and local governments a voice in resettlement, the actual arrival numbers could be much lower.
There are still refugees settling in St. Louis but the numbers are being cut tremendously from when the organization first began.
“We continue to work with the same families we met on day one — creating a support system and being there for them in the best ways we know how,” Bueler said. “We listen to their hopes, dreams, goals, and then put a call out on social media to find the appropriate resources for each family.”
Bueler said Welcome Neighbor has not been without an occasional critic. She said questions are consistently raised about why the non-profit helps refugees and not the homeless or veterans. Bueler said she wants her non-profit to re-write that story, changing the narrative so vulnerable populations don’t have to compete for the same resources.
“We can find commonality in all of us if we just look for it,” Bueler said. “There’s no reason why two vulnerable populations can’t help one another grow as they both get back on their feet.”
To learn more about Welcome Neighbor STL, visit: welcomeneighborstl.com.