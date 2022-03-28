The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Kind Veterinary Care, 1131 Colonnade Center in Des Peres. Chamber board members, ambassadors and vendors attended the event.
Managing owner, Dr. Alicia Marquart, decided she was going to be a veterinarian at 5 years old and started toward that goal at the age of 16, when she got her first job at a veterinary clinic. She worked every position until getting into veterinary school at Missouri State University, graduating in 2014 and starting her career in Chicago, Illinois. She returned to her hometown of St. Louis in 2018.
Marquart has a special interest in fear-free techniques and views client education, along with the comfort of her patient, as a top priority. Other interests include nutrition, neurology, and surgery.
For more information, call 314-394-0083 or visit www.kindvetcare.com.