Matthew Schlafly of Des Peres might seem like a typical weightlifter, but he’s had to overcome far more than gritty protein shakes. Dealt a bad hand with a rare condition from childhood, Schlafly has learned to take nothing for granted, and hopes to inspire others with similar disabilities.
Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy is a neurological condition, caused when the portion of the brain affecting muscle movement is damaged or develops abnormally. It typically starts in the womb, but can develop in the first few years of a child’s life. The condition manifests in different forms, and can result in anything from loss of balance and muscle weakness to fatigue and seizures.
Schlafly was diagnosed with Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy — which he acknowledges is “a scary mouthful of words” — when he was 2 years old. He had his first surgery at age 7. The surgery, which required a third of his nerves to be severed, resulted in the permanent loss of feeling in his legs. After relearning to walk, Schlafly would go under the knife three more times during his childhood to correct muscle anomalies and other complications resulting from his condition.
As a child, unable to keep up with other kids in the schoolyard, Schlafly would often ask himself, “Why me?”
“I was always a very emotional kid. I took everything personally. With my disability, I knew I was different from everybody else,” said Schlafly. “It got to the point where I was crying, not because I was in pain — and I was — but because my mom had to see me like that. I was 7. I don’t think many kids have to process that.”
Much of Schlafly’s emotions manifested as anger, which got him in trouble with teachers and peers at Kirk Day School. Aside from Head of School Sue Pitzer and the guidance counselor, nobody knew why Schlafly was acting out.
To channel his feelings and regain strength, Schlafly started weightlifting at age 9. He found the process cathartic, and continued the practice through high school and into his adult life.
“The gym was an outlet for me. Working out always made me feel better,” he said. “If I had an experience at school or work and I didn’t vibe with my coworkers or boss, working out was my foundation.”
Weightlifting strengthened not only Schlafly’s body, but also his will, and he believes he can inspire the same change in others. Now 23, Schlafly is a certified personal trainer, aiming to improve the lives of those with disabilities. He trains clients at Power Play Performance Training in Des Peres — the same gym he’s trained at for over a decade.
With his strength and balance affected by Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy, Schlafly has been forced to get creative in designing exercises for himself. This creativity, he said, translates well when coaching clients who might have strains, tears or other problems with certain muscles, whether temporary or chronic.
“People with disabilities work out at a gym and think, ‘That’s not the place for me. The personal trainers don’t understand me,’’’ said Schlafly. “Since I understand the emotions and have a disability, I’m a lot more conscious of other people and their best interests. Not only do I help them physically, but also mentally and emotionally.”
Schlafly’s short-term goal is to have 200 clients — a symbolic number representing the number of doctors, nurses, counselors and others who helped him — but he hopes to encourage countless others to think positively and achieve their best, disability or not.
“I know a lot of people with disabilities who have this negative side to them,” said Schlafly. “I want to inspire others to realize there’s so much more they can do.”
Power Play is located at 12878 Manchester Road. Contact Schlafly at his Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/JackedSDCP.