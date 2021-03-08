There has been much discussion in the news about the minimum wage aspect of the stimulus plan. However, I have not heard much about two items.
First is the question: Who should be the primary supporter of employees — employer or we taxpayers? Currently, taxpayers provide much more in health care, food stamps, rent assistance, etc. Meanwhile, the employer is counting his/her profits and complaining about their high taxes. If they paid higher wages, many employees would be tax payers rather than tax beneficiaries, thereby lowering the employer’s tax burden — and mine.
Second, employers complain they cannot afford to pay more, so they will have to lay off employees. However, if employees are earning up to twice as much income to consume products, employers will need more employees to make and sell more products.
Sounds profitable to me, and might reduce my taxes — and yours.
Martin Walsh
Glendale