If you care about Emmenegger Nature Park and the natural Meramec riverfront, please come to an open house, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Community Center to give input on trailhead plans for the bike lanes on the new Interstate 44/Meramec River bridges.
The bridge bike lanes will connect the east side of the river with the 5-plus-mile bike trail on the Fenton side. That’s great! But nobody needs a trailhead spur/river access/overlook beneath the east side bridges. The river is already accessible and viewable along the Fenton trail. Plans show the real purpose of the spur/access/overlook is a first step toward future bike trail expansion up and down the east riverfront. Stop this “wreck-reation” now!
Emmenegger Nature Park and the Sunset Hills bluff forest connect beneath the bridges to form the last local bird-wildlife corridor. The east riverfront has been a bird-wildlife trail for thousands of years. There are no alternatives left for them now. We’ve criss-crossed the St. Louis area with our highways, streets, avenues, boulevards, roads, etc. Leave the riverfront for the last habitat connectivity of other species.
The riverfront is fabulously wild and lush – majestic trees, wildflower colonies, bird/wildlife nests, dens and burrows, unique geological features, relic Ozark ambiance enjoyed by hikers and floaters, and I-44 scenery of unspoiled bluff forest.
Be fair! Bike the west side of the Meramec. Preserve the east side for nature and passive uses. Don’t line both sides of the river with bike trails. Contact: gwahlmann@sbcglobal.net.
Kirkwood