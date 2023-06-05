In a well-kept secret sort of way, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards are available to rent at Simpson Lake in Valley Park.
“We’ve had a lot of folks mention they didn’t know the lake was there, and that they’re excited to have a place to paddle so close to home,” said Natalie Rowles, manager of Big Muddy Adventures at Simpson Lake.
“If you’ve never paddled before, Simpson Lake is a great place to start,” she added. “The lake is beautiful and approachable, and our crew loves helping first-timers get out there. It can feel so rewarding to spend an hour or two out on the water paddling. It’s great exercise and good for the soul to connect with nature.”
All rentals are first come, first served, on an hourly basis with a two-hour maximum for each renter, and reservations are not accepted.
Water-based rental services at Simpson Lake, 1234 Marshall Road, are available Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 am. to 7 p.m., with Rowles indicating 7 p.m. is the last rental time available. All boats must be returned by 8 p.m.
“People are often surprised by the size of the lake. We get a lot of families. It’s a great spot to bring the kids on a weekend afternoon. Between the eagle nest and paddling up the creek, there’s a lot to explore,” said Rowles.
Because the lake is 40 feet deep in some areas, guests are required to wear life jackets at all times. Jackets must be zippered and clipped — no exceptions.
“We cannot stress how important life jackets are for safety,” said Rowles. “The lake is very deep, and in the event of a flip, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
She said dogs are allowed to join their people on the lake, as long as guests bring their own life jackets for their adventurous canines.
Regarding rentals, Rowles said if an adult is present on the boat, there isn’t an age requirement for others, but there are size stipulations.
“To ride a boat, children must weigh enough to fit in our smallest life jacket, which is for greater than 30 pounds,” Rowles said.
Additionally, children under 18 years old are not allowed to paddle at Simpson Lake unless accompanied by an adult, either with them in the same boat or in a separate boat. Children under 12 years old are not allowed to ride solo in a boat.
Rowles outlined one example of a proper outing: “If you have a group of three with one adult, one 12-year-old and one 9-year-old, the 9-year-old would have to ride in a boat with the adult. The 12-year-old could stand-up paddle board or kayak solo, provided the adult is in a separate boat nearby.”
Aluminum canoes are rented for $20 for one hour or $30 for two hours. Life jackets and paddles are included in the rental prices.
Canoes have a 400-pound weight limit and can hold two adults with potentially one or two small children seated on the floor of the boat.
Double kayaks can be rented at the same rates, however, their weight limit is 500 pounds each.
“Our sit-on-top kayaks are easy to get in and out of and are perfect for beginners and experienced kayakers alike,” Rowles explained. “Kayaks sit a little lower to the water than a canoe and are equipped with two cup holders and a space on back for small items.”
Single kayaks are rented at $15 per hour, or $22 for 2 hours, with a weight limit of 250 pounds for sit-in and 350 pounds for sit-on-top kayaks.
Likewise, a stand-up paddle board can hold up to 250 pounds and are rented at $15 an hour and $22 for two hours.
Rowles said the Simpson Lake team hopes to add yoga on stand-up paddle boards options later this season, as well as canoe and kayak instructions. Simpson Lake water activities are scheduled to be available this year until the end of September.
Big Muddy Adventures is part of the River City Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose supporters are working to build a vibrant outdoor culture in the Greater St. Louis region by connecting the community to its outdoor assets. Rowles said River City Foundation is intentionally participating in efforts to encourage people of all ages to enjoy outdoor and river activities, especially those occurring in the Mississippi Valley. The organization also focuses on uniting youths with nature.