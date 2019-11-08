Submissions are open for the Wednesday Club of St. Louis’ annual Original Poetry Contest. Through Feb. 1, 2020, adults over 18 living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis are invited to submit original poems for consideration for cash prizes.
Rules
• Submit two typed copies of two poems which have never been published or won an award.
• Use 8.5 x 11 paper with no more than one poem to a page.
• Sign with pseudonym only.
• Type real name, address, e-mail address and telephone number on a separate sheet of paper and enclose with poems. No manuscripts returned.
Send to:
Dr. Genie McKee
Original Poetry Contest
PO Box 31605
St. Louis, MO 63131
Email evmckee@gmail.com with questions.
Cash prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $150 for third place. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors.
Poems will be judged by Teri Ellen Cross Davis, author of “Haint,” winner of 2017 Ohioana Book Award for Poetry and poetry Coordinator for the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D. C.
Junior Contest
High School Students in Grades 9 through 12 in the St. Louis Area are eligible to enter the Wednesday Club’s Junior Poetry Contest.
Entries must be submitted through the student’s high school English Department. Each student must submit two copies of two original poems, one per page, signed with a pen name along with one completed official entry form per student.
For the entry form, visit wednesdayclubstlouis.org or email poetrynanstarling@gmail.com.
Send to:
Nan Starling
Junior Poetry Contest
14 Upper Conway Lane
St. Louis, MO 63017
Student prizes are $200, $150, $100, $80, $50, and up to five $25 honorable mentions. Teacher awards are $200, $150, and $100 and apply to the teachers of the first three student winners.
Poems will be judged by Lynn Levin, instructor at Drexel University and author of “Poems for the Writing: Prompts for Poets, Second Edition,” “Miss Plastique,” “Fair Creatures of an Hour,” “Imaginarium,” and “A few Questions about Paradise.”
For more information about either poetry contest, or to learn more about the Wednesday Club of St. Louis, visit www.wednesdayclubstlouis.org.