Those driving and cycling along West Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves are adjusting to the new bike lanes that are now in place.
The lanes, which are part of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan developed in 2014, run in both directions on West Lockwood Avenue between South Rock Hill Road and just before the intersection of South Berry Road.
A three-foot buffer separates the driving lanes from the right-side bike lanes. The buffer is denoted by horizontal lines. Motorists are still adjusting to the changes.
“I’m all for it, but cars are confused and definitely still driving in the right lane,” Webster Groves resident Jessica Cantwell noted.
City officials hope the recent completion of lane markings, which started in the spring, will clear up any confusion. Additional signs will be going up soon, according to Jenny Starkey, the city’s director of public engagement and affairs.
“The signage will be along the road, and depending on the location we’ll have signs indicating that the right lane is the bike lane. The ‘sharrow’ lanes will have signs asking to share the road with cyclists,” she said.
Residents who for decades have been advocating for a bike lane along that stretch of West Lockwood Avenue are glad to see the project finally come to fruition.
“We love it,” said longtime Webster Groves resident and avid cyclist Peter Vishion, whose family lives on West Lockwood Avenue.
Vishion said the addition of the bike lanes has already made the street safer for cyclists, walkers and those who live on West Lockwood.
“People absolutely fly on Lockwood, and it has dramatically slowed down traffic and keeps people from buzzing by you on the sidewalk at 45 mph,” he said. “The posted speed limit is 30, but I know I have seen people do 60 in front of our house. It’s also nice to have a buffer when blowing off the sidewalk or taking out the trash cans. I know the walkers are much happier.”
Webster Groves resident Clark Hotaling can attest to that. He praised the city for its progress in making the streets safer and more usable for everyone.
“As someone who walks 90 miles on average per week on Webster streets and sidewalks, we need a tremendous amount of change in driving behavior,” said Hotaling. “Calming vehicle traffic, promoting using alternative methods of getting around and separating large cars from those who are more exposed — thank you Webster Groves.”
Webster Groves resident Paul Barrs echoed that sentiment.
“As a cyclist who regularly rides between Webster and Kirkwood, I am delighted that there is now a safer route for myself and my children, and for the hundreds of other cyclists who ride this stretch of Lockwood every week,” he said. “As a driver who often drives the same route, I’ve found that there is ample space for both cyclists and vehicles to share the road. And, as far as I have seen, there has been no increase in vehicle congestion due to the lane reduction.”
“Not Everyone Is Excited”
While several cyclists and pedestrians claim the new bike lanes along West Lockwood Avenue have made the street safer, some motorists contend the changes have made the stretch more precarious.
“Not everyone is excited about this,” Webster Groves resident Lisa Scott said. “They could have shared the right lane with a bike logo painted on it like on Holmes Avenue in Kirkwood. Now the thousands that drive Lockwood daily are forced into a single lane.”
Webster Groves resident Wendy Peters, who lives on Sheffield Avenue, doesn’t think the bike lanes necessarily make West Lockwood Avenue safer for cyclists.
“You have to turn up Sherwood or Crofton off Lockwood to get to Sheffield. If you’re driving down Lockwood and make a right onto Crofton and there are bicyclists in the bike lane, you almost have to cut them off to make that turn,” Peters said. “Cars pulling out of all those side streets are cutting across an entire bike lane. And if you’re coming down Crofton all the way to Lockwood, even being on the sidewalk can be a hazard.”
Peters said she fails to see the logic in designating one of West Lockwood’s two lanes for cyclists only.
“I just feel like it’s dangerous when you devote an entire lane to bikes,” she said. “I guess for me it just doesn’t make any sense ... and we bike often.”
Peters also questioned when and how the bike lanes were decided.
Starkey said after a bicycle and pedestrian master plan was initiated in 2013 and finished in 2014, the city worked with Trailnet to research and create a 20-year plan to enhance liveability through biking and walking improvements in the area. She said as part of that process, the city provided opportunities for public outreach including stakeholder interviews, a community survey, and a planning advisory committee that made presentations to the city council.
The Sustainability Commission also conducted business and resident surveys, and held an open house to discuss aspects of its plan with residents prior to presenting at a city council meeting.
“The Sustainability Commission also drove the process, and that commission was integral in getting the plan implemented this year,” Starkey said.
Sustainability Commission Chair Jamie Hasemeier said the commission wants to encourage residents to get out of their cars and hit the streets on foot or bike to rediscover what Webster has to offer.
“Walkability is a feature of our community. Establishing safe walking routes and bike lanes makes it easy to hop on a bike or stroll to dinner,” Hasemeier said. “Making Webster more safe and comfortable for walkers and bikers of all interests and abilities will add value to our bustling little pocket of St. Louis.”
Creation of the bike lanes on West Lockwood Avenue was done in house and the only cost to the city was for paint, Starkey explained.
Along Lockwood from South Rock Hill Road to Old Orchard, the city has installed “sharrows” indicating that drivers should share the road with cyclists. The sharrows on Lockwood end at Bompart Avenue, then extend down Bompart and Edgar Road. Starkey said signs will be installed.
“Cycling and pedestrian accessibility are a huge reason why many people choose to live in and visit Webster Groves,” resident Barrs said. “The addition of bike lanes is hopefully a sign the city will invest in further improvements to support the cycling and walking community.”