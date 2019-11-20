A Webster Groves woman has been charged with murder after stabbing her daughter to death at a Fenton hotel before trying to kill herself.
Police say Marjorie Theleman, 78, of the 700 block of Laclede Station Road in Webster Groves, removed her 51-year-old daughter from a nursing home and took her to a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express at 1848 Bowles Avenue in Fenton where she killed her on Tuesday, Nov. 19. She then tried to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, but was unsuccessful, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Theleman was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.
When officers were called to the hotel at 12:34 p.m. on Nov. 19 for a welfare check after the two did not check out of their room at the appropriate time, they found Theleman’s daughter suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Sharon Theleman of the 200 block of Laclede Station Road in Webster Groves.
Police also found Marjorie Theleman suffering from a self-inflicted injury. She was taken to the hospital, is expected to survive and remains in police custody.
Marjorie Theleman left a typed note explaining her actions, but St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said police would not release details about what the note said. Theleman also left a handwritten note telling the hotel housekeeping staff to call police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).