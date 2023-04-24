The city of Webster Groves has received a $15,000 grant from the National League of Cities to further the city’s Leadership Diversity Initiatives. This was a result of the city’s work with UnitedWE, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to increase the number of women on boards and commissions.
The city will use the grant to develop a speaker series targeted to female entrepreneurs. Women who complete the speaker series will be able to apply for small micro-grant. More information about the speaker series and micro-grants will be publicized in the coming weeks.