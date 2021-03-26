Spring is in the air! Join in the seasonal fun with the Webster-Wide Spring Open House on Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are 25 participating shops to explore, and each is celebrating spring in their own way, from giveaways to shopping specials. Check each shop’s social media for more details on how they’re welcoming the season.
Participating shops include: Paisley Boutique, The Parkmoor Drive-In, Perennial on Lockwood, Leopard Boutique, KIND Soap Company, Yucandu Art Studio, The Clover & The Bee, Story Seven, Green Door Art Gallery, The Initial Design, Llywelyn’s Pub, Zoey’s Attic, My Shabby Cottage, Get The WORD Out, Never Enough Boutique, Rolling Ridge Nursery, Lark Skin Co., Descendant, Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop, The Novel Neighbor, Blue Dahlia Designs, Civil Alchemy, The Annex Coffee and Foods, Union Studio, and Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream.