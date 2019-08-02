Webster Waves (city of Webster Groves municipal swim team) placed first in the Southwest Municipal Swim and Dive League Swim Conference Meet on July 18, which saw over 600 swimmers at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center. Webster Waves won with the score 3,043.50 followed by Kirkwood Riptides with a score of 2,403; Sunset Hills 1,798 and the city of Ellisville 1,761.50. Webster had only one loss this year against the Kirkwood Riptides. In the photo, first-year Webster Coach Meredith Westrich prepares participants, 11 years and older, for the cheer before the preliminaries.
