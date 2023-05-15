The city of Webster Groves has partnered with United WE to increase the number of women serving on local boards and commissions.
Started in 2014, the nonprofit organization’s Appointments Project has helped facilitate the appointment of more than 180 women on boards and commissions.
“Our partnership with United WE and the Appointments Project is strengthening our city by increasing the number of women, including women of color, who are at the decision-making table of their communities,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said.
United WE President and CEO Wendy Doyle said the organization’s researched showed that women don’t become civically engaged because they often aren’t being asked.
“As a result, we created the Appointments Project so local boards and commissions could reflect the communities they serve,” Doyle said. “With the help of partners like Mayor Arnold, we are addressing the gender disparities in local leadership and are able to make real changes in our communities.”
A list of board and commission openings in Webster is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/CivicAlerts. Applications are available online at webstergrovesmo.gov/BoardApplication or on the bulletin board at Webster Groves City Hall.