Jill Magruder has lived in Webster Groves for nine years. She has never served on a board or commission. A politician or policy maker she is not.
Like many women, she is a busy professional who, along with her husband, Chris, also manages a household, including their toddler, Ginny.
But recently Magruder was among dozens of participants in a training session focused on increasing the number of women on local boards and commissions. Magruder said she began to see that she might have another role to play — one that comes with a seat at the table for important discussions about the community she has called home for almost a decade.
The training session was part of a partnership between the city of Webster Groves and United WE — a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that founded the Appointments Project in 2014 to increase the number of women on boards and commissions.
“When it was shared that we had about 40% women on our existing boards and commissions, that didn’t seem that bad,” Magruder said. “However, when compared to Webster’s population, 60% women, it’s definitely not representative of our community and we need more women to have a voice.”
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold told training participants that it’s important for the city to have a representative group of people on all of its boards and commissions.
“While Webster Groves does great in gender representation at the elected level, we fall behind when it comes to our membership on board and commissions, so I’m looking forward to many of you using this as an opportunity to think really hard about applying,” she said.
Arnold added that often times people don’t understand how important boards and commissions are to governing municipalities.
“Our boards and commissions provide a really important advisory function, and they have a significant voice in lots of decisions that are made about our city,” Arnold said.
“What gets talked about in boards and commissions is very much about who sits on them, the ideas that are shared, different topics that come up are all about who is at the table at the time,” she continued. “So in addition to giving us recommendations, they’re also framing how we talk about issues.”
According to Appointments Project Director Beth Felski, research shows that women often think differently about appointed and elected offices than men. For example, women often assume they have to have specific expertise in an applicable area to be a valuable member of a board or a commission. Many women also feel they need to be asked, sometimes repeatedly, to join.
Arnold said that while some of the city’s boards and commissions do have professional requirements, the vast majority do not.
“What we really need are people who are willing to use their lived experience to help our community be as successful as it possibly can be,” she said. “So, I am asking — because we need you.”
If the session served as the same eye-opener for other participants as it did Magruder, who is now considering applying for a spot on Webster’s Sustainability Commission or Police Engagement Board, the city’s open board and commission seats may find more female occupants sooner than later.
“I browsed Webster’s boards and commissions before, but never moved forward with applying. The training was a reminder to me that it was doable,” Magruder said. “I also really appreciated the existing commission members speaking about their experience.”
The United WE Appointment Projects training is free and available to the public on the city of Webster Groves YouTube channel. A list of the city’s board and commission openings is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/CivicAlerts. Applications for board and commissions are available online at webstergrovesmo.gov/BoardApplication or on the bulletin board at Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.