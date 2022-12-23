Plans for a new aquatic center at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex moved one step closer Monday to being completed, with a survey for the first round of public input closing and 1,054 responses logged.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said in a city chats live event on Facebook last week that he is pleased with the public’s participation, and hopes the wave of interest continues as the city moves onto the next stage of planning.
The aquatic planning firm the city has hired to lead the master plan process, Counsilman-Hunsaker, will now go through the survey results, as well as data from surrounding municipalities, including pool fee structures and facility amenities.
Using that information, the firm will prepare several conceptual designs for a second public meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale.
Based on those preliminary conceptual designs, Davis said the city will again seek input from residents and user groups, including the Webster Groves School District, Webster University, Nerinx Hall, the Webster Waves swim team and neighboring communities, before rendering a final plan to present to the public and the city council in early March.
From there, the design will be refined even further and a construction plan created including a cost analysis and a detailed timetable, with the goal of presenting a bond issue for funding the project to residents in April 2024.
Davis said the city’s 27-year-old aquatic center, which was passed with a bond in 1992, is reaching the end of its life, and at a time when the city is recording a general increase in pool usage. He estimates that there are about 100,000 unique visitors during the pool’s 100-day season, or roughly 1,000 visitors daily.
“I think the voters who supported the bond all those years ago would be hard pressed to say they didn’t get their use out of it in the last almost 30 years,” Davis said.
Officials said it’s too early to speculate on the cost for a new aquatic center, and that it will be determined largely based on what residents and user groups say they are willing to pay.
Themes heard so far from focus groups and school user groups have included the desire for an indoor pool that could be used year-round for competitive swimming, as well as for fitness and lap swimming.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said the city is also interested in hearing from adjacent communities to gauge interest in potential collaboration on the new aquatic center.