The motivation is simple.
Webster Groves High School is coming off the first winless football season in school history. The 2018 record was zero wins and 10 losses.
The fact is etched in the minds of the players, Coach Cliff Ice and his coaching staff. But turning the record around this season won’t be easy. Any kind of injury could ruin what Ice views as a potential winning and competitive season.
In the last four Turkey Day games, Webster Groves played without its starting quarterback. Kirkwood has won the past six games, the longest winning streak in the storied history of the game.
Webster Groves has the talent, but the Statesmen’s best players will have to be two-way competitors. Ice said 33 percent of the roster are first-year players. Of the team, 14 are freshmen, 13 are seniors, and 12 come from sophomore and junior classes.
“It’s going to be an interesting year,” Ice said. “There are some interesting storylines to watch. Last year I thought we had a pretty decent team, but injuries stopped that. It was out of (the players’) hands. Staying healthy is a priority. We have a great opportunity to have a good season. They are willing to do what we want them to do and they have passion. They are good guys that care. The guys we roll out are good players.”
Webster Groves’ top returning player is getting attention from some of the best Division 1 programs in the nation. Noah Arinze, a returning tight end and defensive end, is a reflection of last season. Arinze didn’t get any sniffs from college recruiters as a junior. That all changed because Arinze’s physique completely changed over the offseason.
The lean 6-foot-5, 245-pound Arinze is getting offers from Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Kansas, and Arizona State, among others. He received his first offer last December from Ball State. He will likely play defensive end at the next level, but Ice said he could be a tight end as well.
“He looks totally different,” Ice said. “He’s done an incredible job with his body. He has a lot of opportunities in front of him. I’m going to enjoy watching him play this season. He has a chance to be a great player. He’s done a lot to have Oklahoma recruiting him. It’s going to be fun to see how this unfolds.”
Arinze will get a chance to showcase his offensive skills this season. Two key offensive players, quarterback Enrique Quinones and running back Maurion Clemons, both seniors, return after suffering knee injuries in the second half of the season opener against Jackson. Webster Groves’ potential competitive season ended in that loss.
Ice said both players are back to 100 percent healthy — and that means trouble for the opposition as long as they stay on the field. Quinones is a dual-threat player while Clemons provides another offensive threat. Quinones allows Ice to open up the spread offense. Speedy senior wide receiver Jacobie Banks returns after missing last season to focus on schoolwork.
“They can be dominant players,” Ice said of the trio.
Losing Quinones last year especially changed Webster Groves’ offensive approach. The Statesmen backup quarterback will be sophomore James Jones. He was elevated after junior Ryan Lanouette suffered a season-ending injury on the first day of practice.
“He can make things happen,” Ice said of Quinones. “He has an opportunity to help us passing or running.”
The other running backs are seniors Kameron Yancey, Jerqon Conners and DJ Robinson. Banks and senior Kevin Jones provide speed at wide receivers. Conners, Yancey, and juniors Andrew Porthouse and Jalen Shelton will line up as slot receivers. Other tight ends are senior Cole Schnettgoecke, a former offensive guard and center, junior Miles Thornton and sophomore Sam Travers.
In the Turkey Day Game last season, Schnettgoecke was used as an H-back and tight end because Ice was forced to change the offensive scheme. Lanouette, the starter after Quinones’ season-ending injury, also didn’t play because of an injury. Ice said he decided to keep that offensive scheme in the playbook.
The offensive line includes junior center Mike Landau, guards Joel Lazarow, and William Roberts, both sophomores, and tackles Gregory Birkhead, a senior, and junior JayIsaac Kendrick. Sophomore DeShaun Washington and junior Jacob Travers add depth.
Defensively, Webster Groves is athletic because many of the same offensive starters get the nod on the other side of the ball. Arinze will get to show how much strength he has increased at defensive end. The other defensive end will be Schnettgoecke. The tackles will be Kendrick and Roberts. Birkhead adds depth.
Clemons, whom Ice calls “the quarterback of the defense,” returns as inside linebacker. Sam Travers will also play inside linebacker. Sophomore Logan Lawson and senior Jaheem Williams will play outside linebacker. Williams replaces Lanouette.
The secondary includes the same offensive skilled players. Banks and Kevin Jones get the nod at safety while Conners and Yancey will start at cornerback. Robinson, James Jones, and junior Steven Cooper add depth in the secondary.
Senior Preston Haney, Webster Groves’ starting goaltender on the boys soccer team, will handle the kicking duties. Ice and Tim Velten, the Statesmen first-year boys soccer coach, have worked out an agreement to allow Haney to be the placekicker when there is no conflict of interest. Soccer games come first.
“We have a new sheriff in town,” Ice said. “I’m very impressed with him.”
Ice said Webster Groves has a challenging schedule. The Statesmen open on the road at “The Pit” in Jackson at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. Their home opener is against Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, then they open defending on Class 4 state champion Ladue’s new field at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Other home games are against Pattonville (Sept. 20), Ritenour (Sept. 27) and Lindbergh (Oct. 11). The kickoff of those games is 7 p.m. The Statesmen will honor the 2009 state championship team, especially the “Miracle at Moss” game, at halftime on Sept. 27.
The other road games are against Parkway Central (7 p.m. on Oct. 4), Rockwood Summit (7 p.m. on Oct. 25) and Kirkwood (noon on Nov. 28). Ice said the team’s many storylines make for interesting fodder for the fans. “We are an interesting story for the fans to see what happens,” Ice said.