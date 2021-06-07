The Webster Groves City Council on May 4 approved placing Proposition 1, a measure calling for the repeal of recent zoning code changes, on the Aug. 3 ballot.
Prop 1 was initiated by the Webster Groves Citizens Organization after the group collected 982 signatures on a referendum petition, — more than twice the number required — that was delivered to the city clerk’s office on May 18.
Prop 1 asks voters whether amendments made to the existing zoning code and passed on May 4, “to allow for additional opportunities to provide smaller scale housing within the community,” should remain or be repealed.
Changes would allow for duplex housing, (two-family dwellings) on conforming lots within the A4 district. Nearly 70% of the city is zoned A4 —consisting of smaller lots throughout the city — though a large portion of those lots do not meet regulations that would allow for two-family dwellings, according to city officials.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the petition was notarized, the city clerk determined that it was signed by a sufficient number of registered voters living in Webster Groves, and the referendum went before the city council on June 1.
The council failed to repeal the legislation by a vote of 5 to 2, with Councilman David Franklin and Mayor Gerry Welch in favor. In accordance with the city’s charter, the council was required to set a date for a public vote. The council had to vote on June 1 on placing the item on the ballot or it would have missed the Aug. 3 election window.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold, who voted for the zoning code modifications, said she looked forward to community debate on Prop 1 leading up to the August election.
“Contrary to what opponents say, I am not afraid of an election,” she said. “It will provide an opportunity for our community to learn more about this ordinance, and for us to have another conversation about housing options in our community.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch opposed the zoning modifications, questioning whether new duplexes and town homes would result in affordable housing.
“It was my hope that we would rescind this ordinance and explore the ways our neighboring communities like Kirkwood are successfully building these types of housing, not in the middle of residential neighborhoods, but with considerations like transition areas and other factors,” Welch said.