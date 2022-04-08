In addition to choosing a new mayor, city council and school board members, Webster Groves voters approved two propositions at the polls on Tuesday.
Prop U
Prop U — a 1.5% local use tax on the purchase of goods by Webster Groves residents from out-of-state vendors that do not collect the local sales tax — passed with 3,607 “yes” votes (55.54%) to 2,887 “no” votes (44.4%), according to unofficial election results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
City officials want to make clear that this is not an additional sales tax and will not impact the city’s local sales tax rate. The use tax applies only to the purchase of items from out-of-state vendors. It is never applied to an item purchased locally at a Webster Groves business and vice-versa.
The city estimates that Prop U will generate between $250,000 and $500,000 per year, and that those funds will be used to provide public services in Webster Groves, including police services, fire protection, street and sidewalk maintenance, outdoor recreation opportunities and other services.
The use tax will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2023, and funds could be seen as early as March 2023, according to city officials.
“The local use tax in Webster Groves will provide the city of Webster Groves additional revenue that is much needed due to stagnant sales taxes,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “Many people have slowly shifted some of their shopping practices to online, and the pandemic furthered that practice, resulting in reduced sales taxes available for the city to meet community service expectations.
“Many municipalities were asking their residents to vote on a use tax in this election and we are thankful that the residents of Webster Groves voted in favor during this election,” she added.
Shrewsbury and Oakland residents also approved a use tax at the polls on Tuesday, but Prop C in St. Louis County, which asked voters to adopt a county-wide local use tax, failed with 58.1% of residents voting against it. Had Prop C passed, St. Louis County government officials estimated it would have added an additional one million in revenue.
Webster Groves, Shrewsbury and Oakland now join more than 200 other cities with a use tax in place including Kirkwood, Rock Hill, Glendale, Des Peres, Crestwood, Clayton, Brentwood and Maplewood.
Prop W
Webster Groves voters overwhelming approved Prop W to establish a Charter Review Advisory Board to study the charter and make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the charter. Prop W passed with 4,142 “yes” votes (64.7%) to 2,260 “no” votes (35.3%), according to unofficial election results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
Adopted in 1954, Webster Groves’ charter is essentially the rules of the city. It outlines the form of government (council-manager), the roles of the elected officials and their lengths of terms and pay, and more.
With the passage of Prop W, the council will now appoint nine residents to a Charter Advisory Board, which will examine and study the charter. Should the board have suggestions for changes, those suggestions will then go to the city council. The council will then go to residents, as the advisory board cannot implement changes on its own.
“As the newly seated council and mayor begin meeting this spring, advertising for and selecting the members of the Charter Review Advisory Board will be one of their first priorities,” said City Manager Peoples.