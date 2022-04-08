On April 19, a newly-elected mayor will take the oath of office in Webster Groves. Following her win over Kathy Hart on Tuesday, Laura Arnold said she is “absolutely ready” to take on the challenges of leading the city.
With her win, Arnold will succeed Mayor Gerry Welch, the city’s longest-serving mayor at 24 years. The city council will honor Welch at its April 19 meeting, her final day as mayor.
A whopping 40% of eligible voters in Webster Groves cast ballots on Tuesday, with the mayoral race drawing most of the attention. Arnold, a current member of the city council, defeated Hart, who had previously served on the council, by a vote of 3,560 (53.93%) to 3,041 (46.07%).
“I am happy with the election numbers. It’s not a landslide, but it is a statement about the direction people want to take in Webster Groves, and I do think that is an important statement,” Arnold said. “It’s important to realize that whether people voted for me or not, my job is to work for all of Webster Groves. We have to do this together.”
Arnold and her supporters celebrated Tuesday’s election results at The Parkmoor Drive-In. She said the election watch party was the first party of any kind she had attended since COVID.
Arnold, 55, a retired college professor with a doctorate degree in political science, was elected to the city council four years ago. She and her husband, David Kimball, have three adult children. Arnold has lived in Webster Groves for 41 years.
In addition to her service with the city, Arnold is on the board of directors for Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, is on the steering committee for Arts & Faith St. Louis, and has done extensive volunteer work over the years for the Webster Groves School District.
“As acrimonious as the campaign seemed at times, if you listened closely at the forum and read letters to the editor, we all identified collectively with what the challenges are in the community. I see this as a real opportunity to get people involved,” Arnold said.
Arnold said she was “humbled” by the number people who volunteered to work on her campaign.
“That bodes well for me working on city council. People worked on my behalf and they came from many different areas. They will keep me honest about my campaign promises and how Webster Groves can become a great place for everybody,” Arnold said.
The most recent campaign filings show that Arnold raised $26,624 to Hart’s $14,195. Hart had the support of the current mayor, along with that of the Webster Groves police and fire unions. Arnold was backed by the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition, Edgar Road Progressives and the National Women’s Political Caucus.
Hart, who has spoken publicly about her concerns with the city’s new management team, did not hold back following her loss on Tuesday.
“I’m sorry for our city staff, especially in our police and fire departments. They have been treated so poorly by this administration and city council, and they can expect more of the same treatment,” Hart said in a written statement to the Times on Wednesday.
“We have already seen a large percentage of resignations, and we can expect more. None of the city’s personnel problems are cured by this election, and in most instances, matters may get worse,” Hart added. “The same can be expected for our city’s budget deficits and fiscal mismanagement by returning to office the same team that brought us here.”
Webster Groves City Council
The April 2022 municipal election in Webster Groves also featured six candidates vying for three openings on the city council.
Newcomer Emily Hixson Shepherd collected the most votes — 4,000 or 21.81% — among the six candidates to secure a seat on council. Incumbent candidates Pam Bliss and David Franklin followed, respectively, winning reelection.
Bliss came in second with 3,539 votes. Franklin, who was third in the number of votes received, beat out Karen Beck for a seat on the council by just 150 votes — 3,330 to 3,180. Finishing fifth in the tally was Dawn Cole with 2,642 votes, followed by John Eppers with 1,647 votes.
Hixson Shepherd no doubt drew a lot of support from those who opposed the Douglass Hill redevelopment project. She was in the forefront of that opposition, and her research and community contact throughout the long Douglass Hill process are what prompted her to seek public office.
Hixson Shepherd, 47, is a business director at Washington University. Married with one child, she has been a resident of Webster Groves for eight years.
Bliss was seeking a second term to the Webster Groves City Council. The Oakwood Avenue resident is a graphic designer and is the owner of Bliss Collaborative. She and her family are longtime residents of Webster Groves. She has been the council liaison for the Plan Commission, the Green Space Advisory Committee, the Architectural Review Board and the Library Board.
Franklin was elected to the city council in 2018. He works as an attorney with law firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C. The 35-year-old is married and has spent 30-plus years living in Webster Groves.