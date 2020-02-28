Webster University held its fifth annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference Feb. 24- 27 on its main campus. The conference, open to students, faculty, staff, alumni, corporate partners and Webster Groves citizens, provided a forum to share experiences, research and emerging trends that embrace diversity in a variety of ways.
Serving as keynote speaker was Michele Norris, journalist and founder of The Race Card Project. Norris spoke on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Winifred Moore Auditorium.
Norris engaged listeners with interviews and in-depth reporting as a host of NPR’s flagship afternoon program “All Things Considered.” Before joining NPR in 2002, she spent nearly 10 years as a reporter for ABC News in the Washington Bureau. She has also worked for the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post. In December 2019, Norris returned to the Post as a Post Opinions contributor and consultant.
She earned both Emmy and Peabody awards for her coverage of 9/11 and was named 2009 “Journalist of the Year” by the National Association of Black Journalists.
