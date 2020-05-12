Hello, my name is Grace Moody. I am a Criminology student at Webster University.
I’d like to invite you to participate in research focusing on police-community relations in the community of Webster Groves.
The purpose of this research is to get a snapshot of the relations between the police and the citizens of Webster Groves from the point of view of community members. It’s absolutely NOT an assessment of the WG Police Department or any specific police officer. If you agree to participate, I will interview you for around 30 minutes via phone.
The research has been approved by the research ethics committee at Webster University. Your participation throughout is voluntary, and you can choose not to answer any interview question that you deem uncomfortable. Responses will also be kept confidential. If you are interested, please email me at gracemoody15@webster.edu.