The Webster University men’s and women’s soccer teams recently put together a joint fundraiser to raise money to provide food from Jimmy John’s for Mercy South Hospital and Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, nurses that are on the front lines of battling the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world.
Mercy Hospital South and Progress West Hospital were selected as the hospitals for the meals from Jimmy John’s as Webster men’s soccer head coach Mike Siener’s wife, Jackie, works as a nurse at Mercy South, while Siener’s sister, Kathy, works as a nurse at Progress West.
“We thought this would be a great way for our men’s and women’s soccer teams at Webster to help provide nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 virus with a meal to show our appreciation for their amazing help,” Webster head women’s soccer coach Luigi Scire said.
To help raise money for the cause, the Webster men’s and women’s soccer team set up a GoFundMe page that was responsible for raising the funds to pay for the meals from Jimmy John’s.
The GoFundMe page for the fundraising project was set up by Webster Women’s Soccer senior student manager Janel Bond, along with Siener and Scire.