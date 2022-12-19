With the recent announcement that a suspect is in U.S. custody for the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland, Webster University this week released a statement concerning two students who were killed that day.
Karen Elizabeth Noonan and Patricia Mary Coyle were among the 270 victims of the plane crash on Dec. 21, 1988.
The university reports that both students were 20 years old and had spent the fall semester studying at Webster’s campus in Vienna. They were heading home to spend Christmas with their families. Noonan was also looking forward to her celebrating her 21st birthday on Dec. 26.
“Today, nearly 34 years after the attack, one of the suspects in that incident was extradited to the U.S. and was arraigned in court,” Webster University said in a statement on Monday, Dec. 19. “Regardless of what happens in the courts, two brilliant young lives from the Webster community were cut short that day, and that loss can’t be repaired. Our thoughts continue to be with their families and friends.”
Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, of Libya, is in U.S. custody on suspicion of the bombing. The December 1988 mid-air bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which killed 259 in the air and 11 on the ground in Lockerbie, Scotland, was one of the worst terrorist attacks on Americans before 9/11.