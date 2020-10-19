Webster University recently earned its best ranking ever on the “2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges” report. Webster rose to 15th place out of 157 Midwest regional universities. Webster has risen 18 places on the list since 2009.
Webster also earned its highest peer assessment score and was recognized for excellence in several subcategories.
“We welcome this external validation of the quality with which Webster’s dedicated faculty and staff provide a superior education for our globally diverse students,” Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble said.
The 15th place ranking in the Regional Universities – Midwest list is the highest Webster has earned since the U.S. News & World Report list was first published in 1983. Last year, Webster was ranked 17th. The Midwest Regional University category includes all universities in Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota that offer undergraduate and graduate degrees, but few or no doctoral programs.
In the state of Missouri, Webster earned the third best ranking among all institutions in the Midwest category. Webster was ranked as the best Midwest Regional University in the St. Louis region.
Webster’s peer assessment score rose to 3.0 this year, a new best for the institution. That score is based on a survey of presidents, provosts and deans of admissions at institutions in the Midwest category, who are asked by U.S. News & World Report to rate the academic quality of peer institutions with which they are familiar on a scale of 1 to 5.
“Even while faced with extraordinary challenges, Webster University continues to invest in the success of our students and to empower them to build a brighter and better future,” Webster University President Julian Z. Schuster said. “These record rankings are telling validations of our unwavering dedication to advancing our mission and better serving students and communities here in St. Louis and around the world.”
In the subcategories, Webster University was recognized for “Best Colleges for Veterans,” “Top Performers in Social Mobility,” “Economic Diversity Among Top 25” and “Best Value School” among Midwest institutions.
The complete U.S. News & World Report rankings can be found online at www.usnews.com/best-colleges.