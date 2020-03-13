Webster University announced on March 11 that it would be moving all classes online for a three-week period in order to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The first appearance of the viral infection known as coronavirus in St. Louis county was confirmed on Saturday, March 7.
The decision, which applies to all Webster University classes at non-military U.S. Locations and the Vienna, Austria campus, will move classes online until April 3.
Courses in Athens, Greece will also move online until March 26. Webster’s locations in China have been operating remotely since January. Webster’s nurse anesthesia program, which will continue to meet in a face-to-face setting.
“Webster University continues to monitor the pandemic globally, and will provide updates on the status of other international campuses in our network as situations change,” stated President Julian Schuster in a press release. “The dates for transitioning courses back to in-person instruction are subject to change in collaboration with local public health authorities and as conditions are re-evaluated.”
Schuster affirmed that, at the time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 among members of Webster University, but the vacated campus will give the University time to assess if anyone has been affected, as well as to thoroughly clean campus spaces.
“All students will receive messages on their University email accounts from the Online Learning Center with instructions on how to log into classes. An FAQ to help guide students during this transition will be posted and updated on the COVID-19 resource section on Webster’s website,” wrote Schuster. “The move to online courses will have no impact on tuition/credit hour prices nor on students’ existing financial aid awards, provided they continue to participate in their classes.
“Student employees will continue to report to their on-campus jobs,” he continued.
Though all campus events through April 5 will be postponed or canceled, the Webster Groves campus, residential halls, the library, and laboratories will remain open and food services will continue in Marletto’s.
Webster’s Community Music School will continue to offer individual classes to students during this period. The Kindermusik classes and all recitals will be postponed until April 6, and all performances will also be postponed or canceled until April 6.